NWS confirms tornado in Tyler

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado was seen in Tyler Tuesday morning.

Viewer video from Gary Wilson and Hillary Whitten showed the tornado on the west side of Tyler.

Reports of the tornado came before 9:30 a.m.

According to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, the tornado hit Lindsey Park while about 50 children were taking part in a soccer camp. He said camp directors were able to get the children into park restrooms and none were harmed.

Erbaugh said a big tree was down on an interior road in the park. Some aluminum stands were blown over and some soccer goals made of PVC pipe were destroyed.

Pictured is a downed tree in Tyler's Lindsey Park. (Source: Joan Cole)
Deadly crash reported on I-30 in Bowie Co.