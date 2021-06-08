Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Mayor Perkins hoping to get bond proposal before voters

Mayor Adrian Perkins speaks on introducing bond proposal.
Mayor Adrian Perkins speaks on introducing bond proposal.(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A last minute news conference called by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins had the media rushing to hear what he had to say on Tuesday, June 8. However, many left with questions unanswered.

After two failed attempts at passing a bond proposal to address a host of city needs, Perkins said he is making another push to get a proposal before voters.

The only details released today were that the proposal would address infrastructure and public safety.

One of the previous bond proposals included a $186 million dollar proposal in 2019. However, that proposal failed. The second was brought up this past January. Perkins asked for a $206 million proposal but eventually tabled the idea.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear why Mayor Perkins feels the third time will be the charm.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator talks about criminal justice and the suspect accused of killing a...
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator shares his thoughts on fighting violent crime in Shreveport
Severe weather on Monday, June 7, 2021 caused this tree to fall near the intersection of E...
Heavy storms move through ArkLaTex, causing some damage; at peak of storms, about 11k without power
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds

Latest News

MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′...
Caddo Parish man goes missing
A band camp that starts June 14 at Huntington High in Shreveport is for Huntington High band...
Band camp to be held at Huntington High; registration underway now
(Source: pexels.com)
Bill that would raise Louisiana’s legal age for smoking, vaping to 21 heads to governor’s desk
LSU Baseball Tigers return victorious from Eugene Regional
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training