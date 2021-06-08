Mayor Perkins hoping to get bond proposal before voters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A last minute news conference called by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins had the media rushing to hear what he had to say on Tuesday, June 8. However, many left with questions unanswered.

After two failed attempts at passing a bond proposal to address a host of city needs, Perkins said he is making another push to get a proposal before voters.

The only details released today were that the proposal would address infrastructure and public safety.

One of the previous bond proposals included a $186 million dollar proposal in 2019. However, that proposal failed. The second was brought up this past January. Perkins asked for a $206 million proposal but eventually tabled the idea.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear why Mayor Perkins feels the third time will be the charm.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.