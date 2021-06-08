Huntington High School to host band showcase on June 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Soon enough, Huntington High School band members will give the public a chance to show off their hard work.

The school will host its band showcase and will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Huntington High School’s gymnasium.

The cost for admission is $2.

According to HHS’s Band Director Roderick Jefferson, the performance will showcase what students have been working on since May.

“Many hours go into the season preparation including braving the intense heat,” Jefferson said in an email.

On Saturday, June 12 — HHS will have its annual Battle of the Bands event starting at 7 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium, 6115 E Kings Hwy (next to Captain Shreve High School). Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The cost is $8 pre-sale tickets and $10 the day of at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at Lil J’s Music on West 70th, Huntington High School and localevents.com.

The annual event will showcase bands from across Texas and Louisiana. The top band will win $1000.

Also, Jefferson is reminding people that registration is open for this summer’s Huntington Band Keep Your Child “Safe and Active Camp.

Registration can be completed online. (Roderick Jefferson | Caddo Schools)

To register your student, click here.

