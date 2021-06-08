Deadly crash reported on I-30 in Bowie Co.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency crews in east Texas responded to a deadly wreck Tuesday (June 8) morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened on I-30 near Hooks. Backups from the wreck were reported on I-30 from Leary Road to Main Street. The crash happened not far from the Red River Army Depot exit.

No other information is available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

