Caddo Parish man goes missing

Deputies found his home’s front door unlocked and his phone and wallet inside
MISSING: Michael Gage Johnson, 23, of the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville, stands 6′ tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair. His right eyebrow is pierced. And he has tattoos: “19” on his right tricep, “97” on his left tricep and “Johnson” on his back.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish man has gone missing.

Now the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is sharing images of 23-year-old Michael Gage Johnson in hopes someone can help find him.

Johnson stands 6′ tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has brown eyes and short brown hair. His right eyebrow is pierced.

He has the number “19” tatooed onto his right tricep, “97” on his left tricep and the name “Johnson” on his back.

Johnson last was seen May 29 near his residence in the 1000 block of Chipper Lane in Keithville. The front door of his home was unlocked, and his phone and wallet were found inside, sheriff’s deputies said.

He has not reported for work since he last was seen late last month. Johnson was reported as missing June 3.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call sheriff’s Detective Vincent Jackson at (318) 675-2170 or (318) 681-0700.

Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds

