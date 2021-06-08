Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Barksdale airmen prepare for 2021 Global Strike Challenge

Barksdale airmen prepare for the Air Force's Global Strike Challenge, a competition which tests...
Barksdale airmen prepare for the Air Force's Global Strike Challenge, a competition which tests military readiness, as well as physical and mental stamina.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Airmen from across the country are gearing up for a competition which highlights the best of the best in the Air Force.

The 2021 Global Strike Challenge pushes airmen physically and mentally by testing military readiness and expertise. Four hundred and fifty competitors from North Dakota to Montana will go head-to-head at different locations nationally. The competition includes challenges for the Air Force’s security forces, plus “missile, bomber and helicopter operational and maintenance communities.”

“We want to come together and show that we are the best,” said 1Lt. Lindsey Heflin. “The best way to do that is with some healthy competition among the different wings all across Global Strike.”

KSLA was granted an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at tryouts for Barksdale’s security forces team. Seven candidates stepped off on a predawn ruck march Tuesday, June 8 to gauge physical and mental stamina. A ruck involves a person carrying a heavy load (often between 30 and 40 lbs) over a long distance.

“It’s hard on your body, but it’s more of a mental exercise,” said TSgt. Michael Enderud. “People with mental calluses have a really good time doing it; they complete it much faster.”

Exhausted, candidates completed the challenge just over an hour into the event, with a full day of training exercises ahead, such as land navigation, memory games, and live fire exercises.

“Your mind the whole time is telling you to stop. You’re rucking there with 50 pounds on your back roughly, unknown distances sometimes,” said Enderud.

Global Strike Challenge encourages critical thinking, innovation, and fosters “esprit de corps through rigorous competition and teamwork.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator talks about criminal justice and the suspect accused of killing a...
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator shares his thoughts on fighting violent crime in Shreveport
Severe weather on Monday, June 7, 2021 caused this tree to fall near the intersection of E...
Heavy storms move through ArkLaTex, causing some damage; at peak of storms, about 11k without power
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
Church bus from south of Houston catches fire on way to Arkansas for camp; kids evacuated safely

Latest News

Red River Balloon Rally
Due to recent heavy rain, Red River Balloon Rally changing locations
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds a news conference to express concern for several bills...
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds news conference to express concern about several bills