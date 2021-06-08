Barksdale airmen prepare for 2021 Global Strike Challenge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Airmen from across the country are gearing up for a competition which highlights the best of the best in the Air Force.

The 2021 Global Strike Challenge pushes airmen physically and mentally by testing military readiness and expertise. Four hundred and fifty competitors from North Dakota to Montana will go head-to-head at different locations nationally. The competition includes challenges for the Air Force’s security forces, plus “missile, bomber and helicopter operational and maintenance communities.”

“We want to come together and show that we are the best,” said 1Lt. Lindsey Heflin. “The best way to do that is with some healthy competition among the different wings all across Global Strike.”

KSLA was granted an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at tryouts for Barksdale’s security forces team. Seven candidates stepped off on a predawn ruck march Tuesday, June 8 to gauge physical and mental stamina. A ruck involves a person carrying a heavy load (often between 30 and 40 lbs) over a long distance.

“It’s hard on your body, but it’s more of a mental exercise,” said TSgt. Michael Enderud. “People with mental calluses have a really good time doing it; they complete it much faster.”

Exhausted, candidates completed the challenge just over an hour into the event, with a full day of training exercises ahead, such as land navigation, memory games, and live fire exercises.

“Your mind the whole time is telling you to stop. You’re rucking there with 50 pounds on your back roughly, unknown distances sometimes,” said Enderud.

Global Strike Challenge encourages critical thinking, innovation, and fosters “esprit de corps through rigorous competition and teamwork.”

