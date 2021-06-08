Yokem Connection
Band camp to be held at Huntington High; registration underway now

Starting June 14, sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each Monday and Tuesday throughout June
A band camp that starts June 14 at Huntington High in Shreveport is for Huntington High band...
A band camp that starts June 14 at Huntington High in Shreveport is for Huntington High band members and incoming Huntington High students as well as students from Fair Park, Huntington, Keithville, Turner, Walnut Hill and surrounding middle schools who would like to learn how to play any instrument.(Roderick Jefferson | Caddo Schools)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A band camp will be held this month at Huntington High School in Shreveport beginning Monday, June 14.

It’s for Huntington High band members and incoming Huntington High students as well as students from Fair Park, Huntington, Keithville, Turner, Walnut Hill and surrounding middle schools who would like to learn how to play any instrument.

Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each Monday and Tuesday throughout June in the band room at Huntington High, 6801 Rasberry Lane.

KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn spoke with Roderick Jefferson, director of bands for Caddo Parish public schools, via Zoom about the camp:

Starting up in one more week. Please share especially if you know students who will be attending Huntington, Turner,...

Posted by Rodrigo Jefferson on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Click here to register your student for the Keep Your Child “Safe & Active” band camp.

