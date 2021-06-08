ArkLaTex farmers affected by constant rain, flooding

GILLIAM, La. (KSLA) - It’s been a tough couple of weeks for our ArkLaTex farmers.

The constant rain could be wiping away profits for many of them, especially due to back-to-back downpours.

Flooded cotton field in north Caddo. (KSLA)

Farmers in north Caddo say crops like cotton and corn are particularly struggling.

