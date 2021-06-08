Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

ArkLaTex farmers affected by constant rain, flooding

Flooded cotton field in north Caddo.
Flooded cotton field in north Caddo.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLIAM, La. (KSLA) - It’s been a tough couple of weeks for our ArkLaTex farmers.

The constant rain could be wiping away profits for many of them, especially due to back-to-back downpours.

Flooded cotton field in north Caddo.
Flooded cotton field in north Caddo.(KSLA)

Farmers in north Caddo say crops like cotton and corn are particularly struggling.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from farmers and find out how this could impact your wallet.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Cow standing in highway causes deadly, fiery wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers in Bowie Co.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator talks about criminal justice and the suspect accused of killing a...
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator shares his thoughts on fighting violent crime in Shreveport
Severe weather on Monday, June 7, 2021 caused this tree to fall near the intersection of E...
Heavy storms move through ArkLaTex, causing some damage; at peak of storms, about 11k without power
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds

Latest News

The humidity will now make it feel nasty outside
Temperatures expected to heat up with less rain
Make sure to stay safe in the heat for the next several days
Summer has arrives in the ArkLaTex
Tornado
NWS confirms tornado in Tyler
We are tracking improving weather for the ArkLaTex just in time for the Red River Balloon Rally...
Showers and storms followed by rising heat