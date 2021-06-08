Yokem Connection
64-year-old man behind bars for alleged sexual assault of juvenile for 13 years

Charles Warren Clayton, DOB: 10/17/1956
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Waskom is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile victim over a 13-year period.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Charles Warren Clayton, 64, was arrested Monday, June 7 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He allegedly sexually assaulted the victim over 13 years. Sheriff’s office officials say back in 2006, he was convicted of video voyeurism.

Clayton was found in Waskom, Texas by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and booked with no bond. He’s facing charges of aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile.

