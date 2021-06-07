YOUR MONEY: Five things to buy in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the beginning of the month so let’s talk about the best things to buy this month.

Sara Skirboll and her team at RetailMeNot.com discovered the five best categories to save money this month.

They are photo services, toys, restaurants, cookware and office supplies.

1) Photo services

The first category is where you’re going to find the most savings this month.

Plus Father’s Day is right around the corner and some dads like personalized gifts too.

Shutterfly and Chatbooks have a number of customizable options. Shutterfly and RetailMeNot.com are offering an exclusive deal that offers 28 percent off a regular-priced item on Shutterfly’s website. Use the code RMN28.

2) Toys and games

Now that kids are out of school and have time to kill this summer, parents might be looking for activities to keep the kids busy.

Skirboll said you will likely see some retailers offering discounts to entice you to shop their toy or games selection.

There’s a company called KiwiCo that creates activity crates for kids.

They make different crates based on age.

This is a subscription service so you’ll receive a new crate every other month.

It might be a good option to keep your kids busy during the summer.

RetailMeNot.com found a deal from KiwiCo where new customers can get 30 percent off the first month.

3) Restaurants and Food Delivery

RetailMeNot.com expects deeply discounted meals at restaurants and through food delivery service companies.

This is expected as the world slowly starts to open back up and restaurants get back to operating at full capacity.

So if you want to treat dad to a nice dinner out this is the month to do it.

4) Cookware

If you would rather cook for dad you’re in luck. Cookware is also on sale this month.

June is the beginning of wedding season.

Many retailers host sales on kitchen gear and other traditional wedding gifts like pots, pans, utensils and more.

Skirboll says shoppers can find clearance items at Crate & Barrel up to 60 percent off.

5) Office supplies

This time last year, most Americans were forced to work from home so a lot office supply stores held sales to help people create a makeshift home office.

Even though most people are back in the building now, stores like Office Depot, Office Max and Staples are expected to offer discounts this month to try and mimic sales from last year.

If you’re looking for something specific to go on sale, keep checking their websites, and make sure you do a price comparison to get the lowest price.

