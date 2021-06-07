Yokem Connection
Two Arkansas men accused of simple arson in Jackson Parish

Austin Triplet, 28, and James Maxwell, 52, both of Crossett, Ark., were booked into the Jackson...
Austin Triplet, 28, and James Maxwell, 52, both of Crossett, Ark., were booked into the Jackson Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson(La. Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT
JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested two men from Arkansas accused of setting fire to a mobile home in Jackson Parish after a dispute with the resident of the home.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Austin Triplet, 28, and James Maxwell, 52, both of Crossett, Ark., were booked into the Jackson Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.

SFM says on March 23, deputies were requested by the Jackson Parish Ward 2 Fire Department to help determine the start and cause of a mobile home fire on the 3000 block of Highway 556 in Choudrant. They say after assessing the scene and getting witness statements, they determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies say during the investigation they learned that the person who lived in the home and Triplet were recently involved in an argument. SFM uncovered evidence confirming Triplet as a suspect in the case and identifying Maxwell as being involved.

Authorities say Maxwell admitted details about each of their roles in the crime.

