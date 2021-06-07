Stormy start to week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we were constantly dodging the showers and storms across the region. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more hit and miss storms across the ArkLaTex with the potential for some isolated Flash Flooding as well. But as we go through the work week we are tracking slowly improving weather as well as rising high temperatures for the region. By Thursday dry weather along with seasonal high temperatures that will be pushing towards 90 will be back for the ArkLaTex. As we head into the weekend though we could see some more scattered wet weather for region.

We are tracking the potential for some locally heavy rain as we go through your Monday afternoon and evening. (KSLA News 12)

Now as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you will need to once again grab the umbrella as showers and storms will again be the story. We are already seeing some locally heavy rain across the northern part of the region. As we go through the day we expect the showers and storms to become more widespread with the potential for some of these storms to be on the stronger side with gusty winds the biggest concern. High temperatures will be trending warmer with highs that will move into the mid-80s this afternoon.

As we head through the work week we are tracking rain and storm chances that will be dropping as the upper level low will finally weaken and eventually clear out of the Deep South. Showers and storms will again be possible Tuesday, but by Wednesday chances for rain will really be marginal as the atmosphere stabilizes. Temperatures will be on the rise though, with high temperatures likely around the 90 degree mark. So the second half of the week will be marked more by heat than any rain chances. This is good news for the Red River Balloon Rally as they need dry weather in order to fly

Looking ahead to your weekend we are tracking our next round of showers and storms for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to a weak disturbance sweeping in from our north bring hit and miss thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. While we could see some rain it doesn’t appear currently like the weekend will be washout. In addition, temperatures will remain on warm side with highs around the 90 degree mark.

In the meantime, make sure you have the rain gear as we kick off the week! Have a great Monday!

