Storms wind down by tonight with drier weather on its way

(KSLA) - Storms will be coming to an end after sunset this evening, but the rain will not completely go away. We will likely deal with more rain Tuesday before drier weather returns by the end of the week.

This evening will be wet with scattered storms. By around sunset, the rain will be winding down, and slowly ending for many places. There will however be a few lingering showers in a few spots. The severe threat will also be coming to an end. In the meantime, watch out for strong winds and some small hail in these storms. Keep the umbrella handy if you have any plans outdoors. Plus while you drive, make sure your headlights are on while in the rain.

Rain will be winding down after sunset tonight (KSLA News 12)

Tonight will have a few lingering showers and a couple storms. I do not expect much rain. At least it will not rain everywhere. I have the rain chances for tonight at 40%. While the rain will be ending from this evening, it will likely pick back up in some areas Tuesday morning. So, it could still be a wet commute in the morning. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will feel like the 90s Tuesday afternoon (KSLA News 12)

Tuesday may have a couple storms in the morning, mostly near the I-30 corridor. From there, it will be mostly scattered throughout the day. I do not expect a washout on your Tuesday. You will likely need the umbrella though. Rain chances will be held at 40%. Any rain we do see should not be severe. Temperatures will be a bit on the warm side with the humidity. Before any rain arrives, temperatures will be heating up to the mid to upper 80s. Some places may get up to the 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s.

Wednesday will have some drier weather move in. I do have only a 20% chance for a few quick showers. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. It will be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine. With the lower rain chances, temperatures are expected to be a little higher. Those temperatures will be heating up to the lower 90s, so it will feel rather hot with more humidity.

Temperatures will be hot but at least it will be dry (KSLA News 12)

Thursday and Friday are also looking dry. I have only a 10% chance of rain on these days. There should also be a little more sunshine at times. So, it will be very nice weather! This will be perfect for the Red River Balloon Rally taking place. It will be a bit warm with temperatures getting up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you are outside for extended periods of time.

This weekend will start off dry, but may have some rain build back in by the second half. Saturday has a 20% chance for a couple quick showers, then Sunday goes up to 30%. It will definitely not be a washout this weekend. If you are planning anything outdoors, Saturday is the better day to do so, and I would not cancel anything just yet. Keep checking back to make sure the rain chances remain low. Temperatures will still be very warm near 90 degrees both days.

Have a great week and stay cool!

