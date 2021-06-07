Shooting sends 1 person to the hospital

Shreveport Fire Department medics took one person to the hospital after a shooting near Airport Park in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood the night of June 6, 2021, authorities say. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department medics took one person to the hospital after a shooting in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood, authorities say.

That person’s condition and how the shooting near Airport Park happened are not immediately known.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it occurred on Robin Hood Drive the night of Sunday, June 6.

At least 11 Shreveport police units responded to the call at 8:02 p.m. to the scene between Kennedy Drive and Roberts Street, those same records show.

When a KSLA News 12 crew arrived on the scene, the majority of the officers were at Joe Louis Street at Kennedy Drive.

Then at 9:12 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Wyngate Boulevard and Browning Street.

And a shooting was logged at 9:16 p.m., with dispatch records indicating a victim might have shown up at Ochsner LSU Health.

There’s no immediate indication that any of the three calls are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

