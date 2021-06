SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Balloon Rally is back for 2021!

Events will kick off on Friday, June 11 with Faith and Family Friday night presented by First Bossier.

The second day of the rally will be on Saturday, June 12 as Louisiana Saturday Night Presented by ERS Cat.

For a full list of events, click here. Click here for tickets.

