Natchitoches wins 2nd place in cleanest city contest hosted by Louisiana Garden Club Federation

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches participated in the 2021 Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s (LGCF) Cleanest City Contest... and took home 2nd place.

The contest was held Friday, May 21. LGCF hosts it each year across the state. Three volunteer judges rate each city on its cleanliness; each city is judged in its respective population category. Cities are judged based on the following criteria:

Approaches

Public and/or municipal buildings

Parks, recreation areas, and cemeteries

Business establishments

Residential areas

Streets, sidewalks, posts, and neutral grounds

Vacant lots

Community involvement

Book of evidence showing cleanup efforts

Overall impression of cleanliness

The contest is held with the goal of beautifying cities in Louisiana and raising awareness about the state’s litter problem. LGCF officials feel by working together, communities can get involved and make their cities more beautiful.

Judges this year were Roxanna Champagne of Lafayette, LGCF state president, Margaret Jarreau of Hessmer, a member of the Marksville Garden Club, and Ann Smith of Marion, District V director.

Natchitoches city officials say they’re pleasantly surprised the city won 2nd place considering the unexpected heavy rains the city has seen recently.

“We thank the residents of our great city for their efforts in keeping their properties clean throughout the year and encourage everyone to make a conscious effort to reduce litter in our community.”

