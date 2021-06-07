Yokem Connection
Man accused of stealing rent checks, money orders from lock boxes at Bossier apartment complexes arrested

Alfredo Quinones, 30
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has arrested a man accused of stealing checks and money orders from lock boxes at a couple of apartment complexes in the area.

Police say they received reports from two complexes (Misty Hollow Apartments and Parkland Villa Apartments) about the theft of rent checks and money orders from lock boxes. On June 3, officers surveilled Parkland Villa and reportedly caught the suspect in the act. They reportedly watched the suspect, identified as Alfredo Quinones, 30, walk up to a lock box and pull some sort of tool out of his pants. When confronted, Quinones reportedly ran from officers.

Alfredo Quinones, 30, was reportedly caught in the act of stealing rent checks and money orders...
Officers quickly caught Quinones and arrested him. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail for felony theft and resisting an officer. He’s suspected of stealing nearly $6,000 in rent checks and money orders, police say.

Police say while executing a search warrant on Quinones’ car, they reportedly found more evidence linking him to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Bossier City PD at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Tips can also be provided anonymously online at www.p3tips.com.

