Heavy storms move through ArkLaTex, causing some damage; at peak of storm, about 11k without power

Severe weather on Monday, June 7, 2021 caused this tree to fall near the intersection of E...
Severe weather on Monday, June 7, 2021 caused this tree to fall near the intersection of E Kingston Road and Shady Lane.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KSLA) - A line of heavy storms moved through the ArkLaTex area Monday, June 7, causing some damage around the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued around 3:30 p.m. for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, and Webster parishes. Another warning was issued about an hour later for Union and Claiborne parishes.

KSLA crews went out to E Kingston Road near Shady Lane where a large tree fell, blocking the road.

KSLA’s First Alert Stormtracker was out and about Monday afternoon as the rain poured down.

LIVE from the KSLA First Alert Stormtracker

We're live in the Stormtracker as heavy rain moves through the ArkLaTex. Check our live radar to find out when the storms will hit you>>> https://bit.ly/3x7rp6X

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, June 7, 2021

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, SWEPCO was reporting about 11,000 customers in the area without power. Check their outage map here.

