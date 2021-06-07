Heavy storms move through ArkLaTex, causing some damage; at peak of storm, about 11k without power
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KSLA) - A line of heavy storms moved through the ArkLaTex area Monday, June 7, causing some damage around the region.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued around 3:30 p.m. for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, and Webster parishes. Another warning was issued about an hour later for Union and Claiborne parishes.
KSLA crews went out to E Kingston Road near Shady Lane where a large tree fell, blocking the road.
KSLA’s First Alert Stormtracker was out and about Monday afternoon as the rain poured down.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, SWEPCO was reporting about 11,000 customers in the area without power. Check their outage map here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.