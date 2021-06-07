Governor signs laws that pay tribute to two northwest Louisiana public figures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Parts of two northwest Louisiana roadways soon will honor one of the area’s broadcast legends and a longtime educator and public servant.

Acts 63 and 64 are among more than two dozen pieces of legislation recently signed into law by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Act 63 has its roots in legislation authored by District 2 state Rep. Sam L. Jenkins Jr. to designate the 300 and 400 block of Hearne Avenue (Louisiana Highway 3094) in Shreveport as the “Rev. Dr. Elbert W. ‘Eddie’ Giles Memorial Highway.”

Giles, a native of the DeSoto Parish community of Frierson, sang in local gospel groups during his youth. He then gained acclaim when he recorded the R&B hit “Losing Boy” and went on to cut about a half dozen more secular tunes between 1967-77.

Afterward, Giles turned to gospel radio and the church. At the time of his death in 2019, the Radio Pastor had served the Shreveport-Bossier City community for nearly five decades as a radio personality and program director at gospel station KOKA. And he had been Salem Missionary Baptist’s senior pastor and a member of Shreveport Police Department’s Pastors on Patrol for years.

Meantime, part of another Caddo Parish roadway will pay tribute to a longtime educator and elected official who also died in 2019.

Jenkins also authored House Bill 102, the legislation that evolved into Act 64, which designates the segment of Louisiana Highway 173 between Ernest B. Miller Drive and Hartman Street as the “Coach Carl Pierson Memorial Highway.”

Carl A. Pierson Sr. at one time served on and presided over the Caddo Parish Commission and the Caddo Parish School Board.

The product of Shreveport’s Allendale community began his career in education in 1968 as a biology teacher at Linear Junior-Senior High School. He went on to teach on several Caddo campuses, including C.E. Byrd, Green Oaks and Southwood High, the last of which was where he also served as an assistant principal.

Pierson then was assigned to the School District’s Central Office as supervisor of athletics and physical education.

In 2000, he began representing District 3 on the Caddo Commission. He served as the parish governing body’s president in 2003 and 2007 and as its vice president in 2006.

Pierson served as a Caddo commissioner until he was elected to the School Board, a panel on which he served from November 2011 through December 2014 and as its president in 2014.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.