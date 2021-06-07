Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Goodyear completes acquisition of Cooper Tire

Texarkana Goodyear Cooper tire merger
Texarkana Goodyear Cooper tire merger
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced on June 7 that it has acquired Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

The merger was announced on February 22.

“The combination unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. The combined company will offer more options across the value spectrum making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear and Cooper branded tires,” reads a news release from Goodyear.

The full release can be viewed below:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating armed robbery at gas station
(Gray TV file photo)
Missing man identified as person found dead one morning in late May, authorities say
Image from the scene near Pines Road.
Three men believed to be armed arrested near Pines Road
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Shooting sends 1 person to the hospital
An accident prompted the temporary closure of the westbound Interstate 20 overpass at Airline...
Westbound I-20 closed at Airline Drive overpass due to accident

Latest News

“Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring...
Gas prices expected to remain ‘stubbornly high’
There are close to a million jobs available on mytxcareer.com, and the state says more are...
State creates new job portal
We are tracking isolated severe weather Monday afternoon for parts of the ArkLaTex.
Strong storms possible Monday
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday advances to Senate.
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday advances to Senate