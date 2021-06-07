Goodyear completes acquisition of Cooper Tire

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced on June 7 that it has acquired Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

The merger was announced on February 22.

“The combination unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. The combined company will offer more options across the value spectrum making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear and Cooper branded tires,” reads a news release from Goodyear.

The full release can be viewed below:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.