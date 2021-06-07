Goodwill of North Louisiana celebrating 95 years of service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For nearly a century, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana has enhanced the lives of thousands of people through the power of work.

Now, the non-profit, whose Shreveport headquarters can be found on the 800 block of W 70th Street, is celebrating the occasion. A Community Awards Luncheon is taking place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 10 at Sam’s Town downtown.

The mission of Goodwill is to “ensure every person finds a meaning, purpose and value in life by securing employment.” Just since 2005, Goodwill has assisted more than 50,000 through work.

“We have a passion for helping people here at Goodwill,” said David Tinkis, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. “We’re here to help people who have barriers to employment find a job and keep a job.”

Goodwill opened its doors in Shreveport in 1926 by First United Methodist Church on Texas Street in downtown. The store was housed in a Sunday school room before moving into a physical location on Texas Street.

“Ninety-five years is a long time of doing this. We’ve changed over that time,” Tinkis added. “We have a lot of different programs that are relevant now that probably weren’t relevant back when we started.”

According to its website, the Boy Scouts held some of the first clothing drives for Goodwill in 1951.

The non-profit now serves 26 parishes in the region and provides 20 different workforce development programs, including job resource centers equipped with technology to help individuals find employment.

“We’re as far as Monroe and as far south as Alexandria. We have stores and job centers in all those locations,” Tinkis said.

Below are dates and times of upcoming job fairs:

Tuesday, June 8 Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: 810 W 70 St., Shreveport (Goodwill)

Thursday, June 10 Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: 315 Clyde Fant Pkwy., Shreveport (Sam’s Town)

Wednesday, June 16 Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: 4000 Airline Dr., Bossier City (Goodwill)

Wednesday, June 23 Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: 800 W 70 St., Shreveport (Rainbow Store)



