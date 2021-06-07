Yokem Connection
GoFundMe launched after son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire

Emmanuel Slack, 17, (right) was killed in a house fire on Friday, June 4, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire Friday, June 4.

Emmanuel Slack, 17, was the son of Melvin Slack, who ran for mayor of Shreveport back in 2014. The father was also injured in the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

The fund was created by Jennifer Turman Kimball, a friend of the family.

As of Monday afternoon, the fund has raised about $3,500 of its $10,000 goal. Click here to contribute.

Back in January, KSLA interviewed Slack at a pro-life rally on Youree Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire; father injured

A father was injured and his son was killed in an early morning house fire on Friday, June 4.

Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in...
Community grieves loss of Emmanuel Slack

On Friday, June 4, former Shreveport mayoral candidate, Melvin Slack, and his son, Emmanuel, were severely burned in a house fire. It was later confirmed that Emmanuel died from his injuries.

Emmanuel Slack was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, La. on...

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

