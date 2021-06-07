GoFundMe launched after son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house fire Friday, June 4.

Emmanuel Slack, 17, was the son of Melvin Slack, who ran for mayor of Shreveport back in 2014. The father was also injured in the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

“Our hearts are just so broken right now. We have learned that Emmanuel did not survive his injuries. We take comfort in knowing that he is enjoying the unimaginable embrace of Jesus’s arms this very moment.”

The fund was created by Jennifer Turman Kimball, a friend of the family.

“Melvin Slack and his 17-year old son Emmanuel were involved in a house fire on June 4, 2021. They lost their house in total, but more importantly they have been burned significantly and are facing a long road ahead. We are asking for everyone who is able and willing to say ongoing prayers for these two, and if you are able to, donate financially to aid them in recovering as well. Emmanuel is a bright young man who has dreams and aspirations unmatched to most teenagers. Melvin is known in our community as well as a voice and advocate for change. All contributions are appreciated and will aide the Slack family in this incredibly difficult time.”

As of Monday afternoon, the fund has raised about $3,500 of its $10,000 goal. Click here to contribute.

Back in January, KSLA interviewed Slack at a pro-life rally on Youree Drive.

