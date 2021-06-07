Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

East Texas college offers incentive for people who enroll early

$750 credit only is for those who are completely signed up by June 28
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex college is encouraging its people to enroll by June 28 for the fall semester. Those who do will receive a $750 credit to their student account.

Wiley College leaders believe this would help make the college one of the most affordable Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

“It helps with affordability to the extent that students have financial aid and issued refunds,” said George Stiell, the college’s chief financial officer. “It can then be refunded back to the students in the form of a refund that they can then go and spend in the community while they’re here.”

Therefore, this credit would not only help the college increase enrollment, but it would also help students financially and the surrounding community’s pandemic-stricken economy.

“The more students we have, the more people we have paying food and service and taxes that can help the economy thrive in our area,” Stiell said. “More renters, more workers, just more people; but more resources will definitely help both sides of the coin.”

In order to be eligible for the credit, people need to be completely enrolled as students by the set date.

“By ‘enrolled,’ I mean completing the process so that when August starts and school comes, they’ll be able to get a green card just as they go straight to their dorm,” Stiell explained.

Click here to learn more about enrolling in Wiley College.

RELATED:
‘We’re on the right track:’ ETX college lowering tuition 20%

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating armed robbery at gas station
(Gray TV file photo)
Missing man identified as person found dead one morning in late May, authorities say
Image from the scene near Pines Road.
Three men believed to be armed arrested near Pines Road
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Shooting sends 1 person to the hospital
An accident prompted the temporary closure of the westbound Interstate 20 overpass at Airline...
Westbound I-20 closed at Airline Drive overpass due to accident

Latest News

“Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring...
Gas prices expected to remain ‘stubbornly high’
There are close to a million jobs available on mytxcareer.com, and the state says more are...
State creates new job portal
We are tracking isolated severe weather Monday afternoon for parts of the ArkLaTex.
Strong storms possible Monday
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday advances to Senate.
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday advances to Senate
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a state holiday advances to Senate
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a state holiday advances to Senate