Church bus from south of Houston catches fire on way to Arkansas for camp; kids evacuated safely
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A church bus from Brazoria, Texas that was on its way to northern Arkansas for camp caught fire Monday, June 7 while making a pitstop.
The minister of Wild Peach Baptist Church says there were about 20 kids onboard on their way to church camp. They pulled over at Richmond Road and I-30 in Texarkana, reportedly to feed a homeless man, and while stopped, the bus somehow caught fire.
The minister says all the kids got off the bus safely and no one was hurt.
The city is reportedly bringing buses to help transport the group to a rec center, but the minister says he’s not sure what the group is going to do after that.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.