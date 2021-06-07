Yokem Connection
Bill to declare Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday advances to Senate

By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of us recognize April 9th, 1865, as the end of the civil war. But according to State Representative Larry Selders, there’s a little bit more to the story.

“We had, like, 13 parishes that still had slavery until 3 years later and so that’s what the Juneteenth bill is about. You know, acknowledging the freeing of the slaves”, said Representative Larry Selders (D).

It’s a holiday growing in popularity as more people begin to learn parts of history from the civil war, that they may not have been taught before.

“I’ve worked with Erica Green, the councilwoman here in Baton Rouge. I’ve worked with Rep. Ted James and the legislative black caucus, they’ve been really supportive behind it with some other colleagues as well so, it’s goin good”, said Selders.

Down the road from the capitol Jason Roberts with the “Now and Then African American Museum” says the declaration of Juneteenth as a state holiday, has been long overdue.

“The celebration of Juneteenth is special because we celebrate the day when the last of us were freed”, said Roberts.

Roberts says, it’s important to learn more, than what some history books share.

“The people who owned slaves in Texas had not told them that they were free. So, it wasn’t until June 19th that General Gordan Granger sailed into Galveston and announced to them that they were free”, said Roberts.

Reports say 47 states already recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. Advocates are hopeful, Louisiana is next on that list.

“You know all the things goin on around Baton Rouge and in the country, I like to see the unity here in the capitol. At least we could have something to hold on to together”, said Selders.

“I think that if everyone actually participated in Juneteenth and got in the spirit of it we would all come together a lot easier”, said Roberts.

With a unanimous vote, the bill passed out of the house floor, and landed in the senate committee of education where it’s currently waiting for further debate.

