$5 million winning lotto ticket purchased in Longview, prize not yet claimed

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Lottery ticket worth a $5 million jackpot prize was purchased in Longview earlier this month.

The winning ticket was purchased at EZ Bee49 at 514 S. Eastman Rd. in Longview. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-11-20-24-27-46). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $3,755,592.41 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“With a jackpot winner in each of the last two draws, Lotto Texas has been on quite a run,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. We look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner.”

