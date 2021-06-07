2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Police in Southern California say two people have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.
The California Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthony and 23-year-old Lee Wynne were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa.
Authorities say the pair is expected to be charged with murder in the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos. He was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.
It was unclear Sunday where Anthony and Wynne were being held, and whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
At a memorial service Saturday, Aiden’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, remembered him as a 6-year-old with a vocabulary beyond his years who exuded warmth and tenderness.
“He gave us such joy, giving us purpose to our life. I felt so honored to be Aiden’s mommy,” she said at an open-casket memorial service at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda, where Leos was a kindergarten student.
According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, the shooting happened after another car cut her off. She responded with a hand gesture, the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.
