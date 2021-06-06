Yokem Connection
Westbound I-20 closed at Airline Drive overpass due to accident

Ambulance takes 1 person to hospital; medics attend to 3 more people on the scene
An accident prompted the temporary closure of the westbound Interstate 20 overpass at Airline Drive in Bossier City on the afternoon of June 6, 2021.(Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Motorists traveling west on Interstate 20 are being detoured around the Airline Drive overpass in Bossier City.

There’s been a wreck on the westbound side of the bridge that involves two or more vehicles, an LaDOTD traffic camera shows.

Bossier City police have westbound I-20 closed at that location.

One person has been taken by ambulance for treatment at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Ponder said.

Bossier City Fire Department medics are evaluating and attending to three more people on the scene, she added.

LaDOTD estimates that traffic is congested for at least a mile.

There’s no immediate word on how the accident occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

