Westbound I-20 closed at Airline Drive overpass due to accident

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Motorists traveling west on Interstate 20 are being detoured around the Airline Drive overpass in Bossier City.

There’s been a wreck on the westbound side of the bridge that involves two or more vehicles, an LaDOTD traffic camera shows.

Bossier City police have westbound I-20 closed at that location.

One person has been taken by ambulance for treatment at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Ponder said.

Bossier City Fire Department medics are evaluating and attending to three more people on the scene, she added.

LaDOTD estimates that traffic is congested for at least a mile.

There’s no immediate word on how the accident occurred.

All lanes are open I-20 West at Airline Drive. Congestion has reached 2 miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 6, 2021

I-20 West is closed at Airline Dr due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 1 mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.