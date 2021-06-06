Yokem Connection
Take a Kid Fishing event held in Panola County

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Saturday marked the annual Free Fishing Day, where Texans could fish on any public body of water in the state without a fishing license. It happens every first Saturday in June.

In Panola County, there was a kid fishing event held in conjunction of the Free Fishing Day. Despite some rain, kids were able to fish at Lake Murvaul today for the annual Take a Kid Fishing event in Panola County.

“The kids come out, and they get to fish with their parents that can help them,” said Texas Game Warden Glenn Raborn. “They get a fishing pole. They get to fish for several hours trying to catch maybe their first fish.”

Area businesses donated supplies and raffle gifts for the kids to enjoy.

“Most of them are pretty excited if they’ve never done it before,” Raborn said. “Most of the folks around here have fished before but every now and then we get in a new crowd that hasn’t had the opportunity or fortunate enough to do it so kids are excited and sometimes the parents are just as excited.”

Raborn said for the Panola County event and Free Fishing Day statewide, people could catch and keep fish as long as they adhere to the state bag and length limits.

He said environmental and state agencies have tested the water quality of Lake Murvaul after a fish kill investigation earlier this spring.

“They tested everything and said everything is good to go now,” Raborn said.

Raborn reminds everyone when they are out on a boat, safety is key.

“We’re going to be checking everybody,” he said. “Everybody has to have a wearable life jacket on board, a sound producing device a type four throwable, and a fire extinguisher. We have to make sure we have a save driver meaning not intoxicated and not impaired. We want to make sure we have safe boating.”

To learn how to obtain a fishing license in Texas, click here.

