SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Shreveport gas station just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 6.

Police say three men walked into the Shell gas station in the 1400 block of Hollywood Avenue wearing ski masks and armed with a handgun.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made.

