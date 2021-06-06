Yokem Connection
More rain on the way

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT
More waves of showers and storms are on the way over the next few days as the ArkLaTex remains in an unsettled weather pattern. Heavy downpours will be the main concern, but a few stronger storms with gusty wind can’t be ruled out. Somewhat drier weather will arrive later next week.

Another round of showers and storms is expected to begin flaring up later this morning and push across the area through this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the rain and then cool some behind it. The chance of rain today is 70%.

Rain will fade out overnight, but it expect it to stay cloudy and humid. Temperatures will fall back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

More rain and storms will pass through on Monday. We are under a low end severe weather risk with the possibility for a few storms that may bring some strong wind gusts with them. Otherwise look for more heavy downpours. Highs will once again only reach the low 80s before rain brings the temperatures back down.

The rest of next week will feature more of the same with scattered showers and storms around. Rain chances though will gradually diminish day by day and by the end of the week only isolated coverage is expected. Temperatures will slowly warm through the week going from the low 80s again on Tuesday into the upper 80s toward the end of the week.

Have a great Sunday!

