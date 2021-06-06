Yokem Connection
More rain to start the workweek

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Our unsettled weather pattern continues through the start of the workweek with more rain and storms on the way. By the end of the week though, rain will become much more isolated nature giving many of us a chance to finally start drying out.

Some scattered rain and storms will be possible tonight, especially around the I-30 corridor in the northern ArkLaTex. Clouds will hang in elsewhere with temperatures settling back into the low 70s for most.

We’ll be watching another round of rain and storms pick up during the afternoon on Monday. Heavy downpours are likely and there is a low end severe weather risk. A few stronger storms capable of damaging wind gusts may develop in a few spots. Temperatures will warm back into the low 80s ahead of any rain, but look to drop back into the 70s as showers and storms move through. The chance for rain is around 70%.

Some lingering showers and storms are likely Tuesday, but rain won’t be as widespread as Monday. After starting in the low 70s in the morning we’ll warm into the mid 80s by afternoon.

Mid to late week is trending drier. Isolated, mainly afternoon pop-up showers or storms are possible, but the coverage of rain will be very limited. With less rain we’ll see an increase in the heat. Expect it to remain very humid with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 which is about average for this time of year.

Looking into next weekend we may not stay completely dry, but rain will remain spotty in coverage. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

Have a great evening!

