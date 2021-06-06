Missing man identified as person found dead one morning in late May, authorities say
His body was discovered outside a business near Shreve City Shopping Center
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man who went missing when he wandered away from his Anderson Island home is the person who was found dead in late May outside a Shreveport business, authorities say.
The Caddo coroner’s office reported Sunday, June 6 that he is 71-year-old Ralph Schultz.
His body was discovered about 9 a.m. May 29 outside a business in the 1200 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Boulevard. That’s near Shreve City Shopping Center.
Schultz was positively identified by members of his family, who had reported his disappearance to Shreveport police.
An autopsy was ordered.
His death is being investigated by Shreveport police.
