National
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, June 5, 2021, after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City a day earlier, her manager said.(Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating armed robbery at gas station
(Gray TV file photo)
Missing man identified as person found dead one morning in late May, authorities say
Image from the scene near Pines Road.
Three men believed to be armed arrested near Pines Road
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Shooting sends 1 person to the hospital
An accident prompted the temporary closure of the westbound Interstate 20 overpass at Airline...
Westbound I-20 closed at Airline Drive overpass due to accident

Latest News

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships,...
Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title
A rat named Magawa retired after years spent sniffing out land mines in Cambodia.
Mine-sniffing rat Magawa ends years of hard work in Cambodia
Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez said the suspect took his own life...
Official: Mass shooting suspect took own life
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he'll vote against For the People Act.
Sen. Manchin becomes wrench in Biden's agenda
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others