Acadia Sheriff’s Office investigating Sunday morning shooting that sent three to hospital

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Acadia Parish, LA (KPLC) - According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday, June 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 85/86.

The sheriff’s office says the victims were traveling to the Lafayette area after leaving an all-night establishment on West Second Street in Crowley.

The investigation reveals that the suspect vehicle pulled on side of the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle striking all three occupants, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says the victims were transported to a local hospital, and their conditions have not been updated at this time.

Detectives are continuing their investigation but say it is not believed that this is a road rage incident.

