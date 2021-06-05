Wet weather continues Sunday and next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good evening and happy Saturday! We have been dodging scattered showers and storms all day long and this looks to continue as we head through the evening hours as well as your Sunday. The upper level low that continues to give us the hit and miss rain this weekend will stick around through the middle part of next week until we can finally dry out. In the meantime, expect hit and miss showers every day with the potential of some of the rain to be on the heavy. As for a bit of good news we are not currently expecting any severe weather potential and our temperatures should stay below average in the upper 70s and low 80s through next Wednesday.

We could see several inches of MORE rain for the ArkLaTex between now and next Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

So if you do have any plans for your Saturday evening make sure you grab some rain gear as scattered showers and storms will continue for the ArkLaTex. As we get later in the evening the loss of the daytime heating from the sun should cut down on some of the wet weather, but the rain chances will never drop to zero overnight. Forecast lows will be on the warm thanks to the ample humidity and we will struggle to dip below 70 degrees.

As we head into next week we are tracking more rain on the way for the ArkLaTex. The wet weather will be the most widespread early in the week with showers and storms likely impacting both commutes Monday and Tuesday and continuing to keep our temperatures around 80. Wednesday we could start to dry out a little across the region, but showers will still be concern for the ArkLaTex. But on Wednesday we could start to see our temperatures move up with highs in the mid-80s.

The second half of the week is looking drier for the ArkLaTex as the upper level low will finally start to move out of the deep south. This will allow our wind direction to change slowly as we head towards next weekend, and clear out some of the moisture and instability. This will be very important if we are going to have a successful Red River Balloon Rally at the end of the week. Temperatures will also be trending higher with highs possibly reaching towards the 90 degree mark.

The meantime, this weekend might be a good one to hangout and just watch a movie! Have a good weekend!

