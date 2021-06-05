Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Wet weather continues Sunday and next week

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good evening and happy Saturday! We have been dodging scattered showers and storms all day long and this looks to continue as we head through the evening hours as well as your Sunday. The upper level low that continues to give us the hit and miss rain this weekend will stick around through the middle part of next week until we can finally dry out. In the meantime, expect hit and miss showers every day with the potential of some of the rain to be on the heavy. As for a bit of good news we are not currently expecting any severe weather potential and our temperatures should stay below average in the upper 70s and low 80s through next Wednesday.

We could see several inches of MORE rain for the ArkLaTex between now and next Wednesday.
We could see several inches of MORE rain for the ArkLaTex between now and next Wednesday.(KSLA News 12)

So if you do have any plans for your Saturday evening make sure you grab some rain gear as scattered showers and storms will continue for the ArkLaTex. As we get later in the evening the loss of the daytime heating from the sun should cut down on some of the wet weather, but the rain chances will never drop to zero overnight. Forecast lows will be on the warm thanks to the ample humidity and we will struggle to dip below 70 degrees.

As we head into next week we are tracking more rain on the way for the ArkLaTex. The wet weather will be the most widespread early in the week with showers and storms likely impacting both commutes Monday and Tuesday and continuing to keep our temperatures around 80. Wednesday we could start to dry out a little across the region, but showers will still be concern for the ArkLaTex. But on Wednesday we could start to see our temperatures move up with highs in the mid-80s.

The second half of the week is looking drier for the ArkLaTex as the upper level low will finally start to move out of the deep south. This will allow our wind direction to change slowly as we head towards next weekend, and clear out some of the moisture and instability. This will be very important if we are going to have a successful Red River Balloon Rally at the end of the week. Temperatures will also be trending higher with highs possibly reaching towards the 90 degree mark.

The meantime, this weekend might be a good one to hangout and just watch a movie! Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating armed robbery at gas station
(Gray TV file photo)
Missing man identified as person found dead one morning in late May, authorities say
Image from the scene near Pines Road.
Three men believed to be armed arrested near Pines Road
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
Shooting sends 1 person to the hospital
An accident prompted the temporary closure of the westbound Interstate 20 overpass at Airline...
Westbound I-20 closed at Airline Drive overpass due to accident

Latest News

We are tracking the potential for some locally heavy rain as we go through your Monday...
Stormy start to week for ArkLaTex
We are tracking isolated severe weather Monday afternoon for parts of the ArkLaTex.
Strong storms possible Monday
Another round of rain and storms on Monday
More rain to start the workweek
Scattered Monday storms
Jeff's Sunday evening weather update
A few strong storms Monday
Jeff's Sunday afternoon weather update