Wet pattern rolls on for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Saturday! As expected, we are tracking more hit and miss storms for the ArkLaTex not just as we go through the weekend, but also through the first half of next week. This is all due to a upper level low that is stalled out across Texas and will continue to keep our wind flow out of the south. This will bring in more moist and unstable air into the region keeping pop up showers and storms a mainstay for the region. Temperatures over the weekend will be on the cool side thanks to the cloud cover and rain with highs in the upper 70s. But starting towards the middle of next week our temperatures will start moving up with highs in the mid 80s and potentially making a run at 90 degrees towards the end of the week.

We are tracking on and off rain that will impact the ArkLaTex throughout the weekend and into next week. (KSLA News 12)

So if you do have any weekend plans make sure you have some rain gear as scattered showers and storms will be a concern both days of the weekend. Wet weather is widespread this morning and make sure you have an umbrella this afternoon for more hit and miss storms. The hit and miss type of weather will continue for Sunday and while not everyone will see rain, it will be a concern for everyone to be aware of in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both days this weekend will be in the upper 70s due to the shower activity.

As we head into next week we are tracking more rain on the way for the ArkLaTex. The wet weather will be the most widespread early in the week with showers and storms likely impacting both commutes Monday and Tuesday and continuing to keep our temperatures around 80. Wednesday we could start to dry out a little across the region, but showers will still be concern for the ArkLaTex. But on Wednesday we could start to see our temperatures move up with highs in the mid-80s.

The second half of the week is looking drier for the ArkLaTex as the upper level low will finally start to move out of the deep south. This will allow our wind direction to change slowly as we head towards next weekend, and clear out some of the moisture and instability. This will be very important if we are going to have a successful Red River Balloon Rally at the end of the week. Temperatures will also be trending higher with highs possibly reaching towards the 90 degree mark.

The meantime, this weekend might be a good one to hangout and just watch a movie! Have a good weekend!

