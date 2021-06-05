Pedestrian hit, killed on La. 3132

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Louisiana Highway 3132 (Terry Bradshaw Passway).

Shreveport police received a call just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, where the caller stated they struck an object on La. 3132 at the West 70th Street offramp.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Police say the driver was not impaired.

