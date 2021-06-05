One dead after assault in Waskom; suspect in custody

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, one man is dead after an incident that took place on Friday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

Harrison County deputies and Waskom police responded to the 1400 block of W. Texas Avenue after a call about an assault victim who was having difficulty breathing.

Upon arrival, life saving measures were initiated on Dennis Lyn Smith, 49, of Waskom. Smith was then transported to the Christus Good Shepard Medical Center of Marshall where he was later pronounced dead.

A joint investigation held by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Waskom Police Department resulted in the arrest of Michael Glyn Hunt, 34, of Waskom.

Michael Glyn Hunt, 34 (Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

Hunt was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter. His bond is set for $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.