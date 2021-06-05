Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times...
FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by media freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Larryn Slack, 17, was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in...
Son of former Shreveport mayoral candidate killed in house fire; father injured
A 29-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment at the South Port Apartments on Mansfield...
28-year-old woman found dead at apartment complex with gunshot wounds in head, chest identified; suspect arrested
Traffic accident
2 people die in head-on collision
Pedestrian hit, killed on La. 3132
Emmanuel Slack was killed in a house fire in the 4100 block of Pines Road in Shreveport, La. on...
Community grieves loss of Emmanuel Slack

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US economy: Plenty of growth, not enough workers or supplies
Negotiations continue on President Biden's $1 trillion dollar infrastructure deal. (Source: CNN...
Infrastructure bill faces make-or-break moment
You need to make sure you have the umbrellas ready through at least the middle of next week.
Stormy pattern rolls on
From left, EU's Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe,...
G-7 back steps to deter tax dodging by multinational firms