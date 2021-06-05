Three men believed to be armed arrested near Pines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police were dispatched on reports of an “armed person” on Saturday, June 5, just after 4 p.m., according to the Caddo 911 page.

Officials say three men believed to be armed have been arrested off of Tierra Road, near Pines Road.

Neighbors say they saw the men kick in the door of a residence on the street and called the police. The men ran out of the house and were taken into custody by police.

Additional information is slim at this time.

