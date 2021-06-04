Wet pattern begins today for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking the start of a wet pattern for the region. This is again due to an upper level low that is moving into central Texas and will stall for nearly the week. This will bring on and off rain and thunderstorm activity throughout the weekend and at least through the first half of next week. I do think starting next Thursday the rain should start to come down for the ArkLaTex. But thanks to all the rain we are tracking a prolonged period of below average temperatures for the region with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for the ArkLaTex.

An upper level low will cause persistent showers and storms for the ArkLaTex over the next week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the umbrella as we are expecting scattered wet weather Friday. The rain showers will start to move in later in the morning and will continue off and on throughout the rest of the day. Due to the scattered nature of the wet weather this means that not everyone will see rain all day, but just something you should prepare. Temperatures thanks to the rain will be on the cooler side with highs likely around the 80 degree mark this afternoon.

As we go through your weekend we are tracking more of the same on the way for the region. Scattered showers will be a mainstay across the region both Saturday and Sunday and while Saturday was looking somewhat drier earlier in the week it now appears likely both days of the weekend will see widespread wet weather. With that mind, temperatures over the weekend will be on the cool side for this time of year with high temperatures will be right around the 80 degree mark.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more rain chances on the way for the ArkLaTex. Through at least the first half of next week you need to make sure you grab an umbrella as you start the day due to the persistent rain chances for the region. By time we get to Wednesday evening we could see a total of more than four inches of rain over the next week for the region. The good news hear is that right now we are not expecting much in the way of any severe weather potential. In addition to the low severe potential temperatures will continue to stay muted in terms of heat with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout next week.

So now is the time to invest in an umbrella! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.