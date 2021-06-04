TAPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Officers with TAPD responded to the scene of a shooting on Walter Street this Thursday, June 3, just after 9 p.m.

Officials say two people were injured and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Exact details of how the shooting occurred are slim at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.