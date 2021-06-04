TAPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Officers with TAPD responded to the scene of a shooting on Walter Street this Thursday, June 3, just after 9 p.m.
Officials say two people were injured and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Exact details of how the shooting occurred are slim at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
