Services announced for Lane Mangum
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Services for Hayden Lane Mangum have been announced.
Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.
His funeral will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7.
Both events will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport.
