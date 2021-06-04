Services announced for Lane Mangum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Services for Hayden Lane Mangum have been announced.

Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

His funeral will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

Both events will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport.

Related stories

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.