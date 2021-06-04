Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Scattered rain and storms over the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
An area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will be parked next to the ArkLaTex this weekend bringing occasional rounds of showers and storms with it. The pattern will stay stagnant through early next week. Severe weather isn’t expected, but locally heavy downpours will be possible at times.

We’ll keep some scattered wet weather into this evening. Temperatures will generally hold in the 70s. Plan on taking rain gear if you’re headed out for dinner.

Overnight we’ll see a few showers hang on. Temperatures will eventually settle back into the upper 60s by morning.

More scattered showers and storms are on the way Saturday, but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be held down with the clouds and rain around with highs generally in the low 80s. The chance of rain is 60%.

Showers and storms will continue into Sunday with highs once again only in the low 80s which is below average for this time of year. The chance of rain is around 70%.

We’ll stay unsettled into next week although rain will become more isolated in nature later in the week. Temperatures will gradually warm from the low 80s Monday into the upper 80s toward the end of the week. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Showers and storms ahead for the ArkLaTex