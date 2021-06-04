Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Louisiana ranks #1 in FAFSA completion amongst 2021 high school graduates

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hats off to all of the high school seniors across the state of Louisiana for a job well done when it comes to completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

As of May 21, 2021, Louisiana ranks #1 in FAFSA completion, according to the National College Attainment Network’s (NCAN) FAFSA Tracker.

New data shows 70.9% (33,134) of Louisiana’s 2021 high school graduates have completed their FAFSA, which is the highest rate in the country.

According to the website, that’s a change of -2.0% (-688) completions compared to this same time last year.

