Largest African American motorcycle club in nation visits Texarkana to give back to community

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A regional conference in the Texarkana area this weekend (June 5 and 6) is educating people on a portion of American history and helping a local food bank feed the hungry at the same time.

Billed as the largest African American motorcycle club, the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Club roared into Texarkana Friday, June 4. The group is holding a regional conference at the Texarkana Convention Center. With over 5,000 members nationwide, this club was started in 1999 by then Chicago police officer, Ken Thomas.

“I knew that I really couldn’t be associated with anything negative regarding motorcycle clubs and motorcycle clubs have a negative image in some cases,” said Thomas.

According to Thomas, most members of the club are retired military members, as well as retired and active law enforcement officers. Part of their mission is to keep the Buffalo Soldier memory alive.

“The history of the 9th and 10th cavalry, if people are not familiar, these were African American soldiers post-Civil War who served,” Thomas said.

Leaders with the club say they’re a community focused organization working daily to help to feed the homeless. Club members spent Friday afternoon volunteering at Harvest Regional Food Bank. Around 1,000 boxes of food were packed for a mobile food giveaway scheduled for July.

Robert Wilson is president of the Texarkana chapter.

“To be a benefit of service that we offer by donating food to shelters and being able to donate our time to give to those less fortunate to us is what we are about,” he said.

“I’m very proud to be part of it. It symbolizes the ability to be one and to be proud,” said another member.

On Saturday, June 5, the club will give scholarships to deserving students from Arkansas High School in Texarkana.

