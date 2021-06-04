Yokem Connection
Family Fun Getaway
Interstate 20 west reopened following tractor-trailer fire

No one was injured in an early morning fire on Friday, June 4.

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Interstate 20 west in Shreveport is clear after the trailer of an 18-wheeler caught fire on Friday, June 4.

The fire took place just before 2 a.m. between the Fairfield Avenue exit and the Interstate 49 exchange.

According to authorities, the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to separate from the trailer before the fire spread.

No one was injured. The fire was placed under control by 2:24 a.m.


EMOTIONAL VIDEO: Distraught woman pulled from bridge by La. officers, good Samaritan

Argument near Mansfield leads to young man being shot dead

TAPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured

2 people die in head-on collision

Family & friends mourn, remember life of Hayden ‘Lane’ Mangum


East Texas traffic conditions

2 people die in head-on collision

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex

DeSoto teenager dies when car runs off road into concrete retaining wall