Interstate 20 west reopened following tractor-trailer fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Interstate 20 west in Shreveport is clear after the trailer of an 18-wheeler caught fire on Friday, June 4.

The fire took place just before 2 a.m. between the Fairfield Avenue exit and the Interstate 49 exchange.

According to authorities, the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to separate from the trailer before the fire spread.

All lanes are open on I-20 West at I-20/I-49. There is no congestion. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 4, 2021

No one was injured. The fire was placed under control by 2:24 a.m.

