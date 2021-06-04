Interstate 20 west reopened following tractor-trailer fire
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Interstate 20 west in Shreveport is clear after the trailer of an 18-wheeler caught fire on Friday, June 4.
The fire took place just before 2 a.m. between the Fairfield Avenue exit and the Interstate 49 exchange.
According to authorities, the driver of the 18-wheeler was able to separate from the trailer before the fire spread.
No one was injured. The fire was placed under control by 2:24 a.m.
