Gregg County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway

Gracelyn Elaine Lachney, 13.
Gracelyn Elaine Lachney, 13.(Gregg County Sheriff's Office | KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a runaway teen.

Gracelyn Elaine Lachney, 13, has dyed black hair, a medium build and is about 5′6.

She was last seen in the Kilgore Liberty City area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s office at (903) 237-2527.

