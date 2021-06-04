Gregg County Sheriff’s Office searching for 13-year-old runaway

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a runaway teen.

Gracelyn Elaine Lachney, 13, has dyed black hair, a medium build and is about 5′6.

She was last seen in the Kilgore Liberty City area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s office at (903) 237-2527.

