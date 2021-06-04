Father and son injured in early morning house fire in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A father and son are recovering after an early morning house fire on Friday, June 4.

Crews got the call just before 5 a.m. to the 4100 block of Pines Road. That’s near Bill Cockrell Metro Park and Community Center.

According to Shreveport police, the fire looks like it came from the garage.

The two were the only people believed to be in the home. The father’s injuries are described as moderate burns. The son was severely burned and barely breathing. The pair were rushed to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.

Multiple neighbors have confirmed that the home is the residence of former Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack.

BREAKING: A father and son were rushed to the hospital this AM in Shreveport after a house fire on Pines Road. I’m told by SPD the son was barely breathing, while the father has moderate burns. (@KSLA) pic.twitter.com/eVx1GvLkcu — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) June 4, 2021

The fire was placed under control around 5:45 a.m.

This is a developing story.

